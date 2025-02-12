Thrills, Applause As First Lady Visits Kwara, Inaugurates Projects

Share

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the three-day working visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to Kwara State recently to commission some of the projects of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, including the ICT Community Centre built by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

Projects’ inauguration

The Kwara State government’s projects inaugurated during the First Lady’s visit, included the newly constructed Unity Flyover, which Governor AbdulRazaq named after the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, in acknowledgement of his sterling support for peace, development and the state government; the Tanke Flyover that was also named after the late former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, General Tunde Idiagbon; an ultra-modern Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Dr. Amuda Aluko Ward at the State General Hospital in Ilorin, aside from the official groundbreaking of the Oluremi Tinubu Hospital, a multi-storey building being constructed on the ashes of the old civil service clinic, as well as inspection of some ongoing legacy projects of the administration.

Speaking at the commissioning of the NITDA Community ICT Centre, the President’s wife announced, to a roaring applause from the mammoth crowd, that 1,000 women petty traders in the state would be supported by the RHI, under its Social Investment Programme, with the sum of N50, 000 each, totalling N50 million, to enable them re-capitalise their businesses, adding that a similar gesture had been extended to another set of 1,000 women last year. She said: “Under the RHI Social Investment Programme, 250 elderly citizens were given a grant of N200, 000 each on the 17th of December, 2024 to celebrate the yuletide season.

“In addition, RHI, under its Education Programme, is collaborating with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to build an Alternative High School for Girls in Kwara State. This is to provide another opportunity to access education for girls and women who dropped out of school due to early pregnancies, child marriages and other socio-economic reasons.

“Kwara State has also been nominated to benefit from the construction of a model Early Childhood Care Development Education (ECCDE) Centre, which will be built in Ilorin. As part of the fruit of our collaboration with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Kwara State University is to benefit from the establishment of an ICT Experience Centre. “Also, under our RHI Agriculture Programme, women and young farmers will benefit from the N68.9 million Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Support grant.

“This grant has been made available to Kwara State, through the First Lady and RHI State Coordinator, who will be responsible for the implementation of the Women Agricultural Support Programme (WASP), Youth Agricultural Support Programme, Every Home a Garden and Young Farmers Club of the Renewed Hope Initiative.”

Praises

The First Lady, who lauded Governor AbdulRazaq and his wife, Ambassador Olufolake, for executing all RHI programmes in Kwara State, also congratulated the Director-General of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, and his team, for their unwavering commitment to bridging the digital gap across the country, particularly for this impact ful collaboration with her RHI.

Mrs Tinubu was particularly thrilled and excited to learn of the immense benefits for growth and development that the youths, especially women and girls, have been deriving from these centres, emphasising that ICT is a veritable tool for empowering individuals to break traditional barriers and access new opportunities.

“The knowledge of ICT serves as a significant tool for empowering communities, especially women, enabling them to break traditional barriers and access new opportunities. By equipping themselves with ICT skills, women and girls can enhance their educational prospects, be self-reliant, participate in the global economy, and support their families,” the First Lady posited, urging the community to take full ownership of the centre to make it a huge success.

On her part, the First Lady of Kwara State, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, lauded the collaboration between Mrs Tinubu’s RHI and the NITDA on this laudable initiative aimed to equip women and youths with digital skills, and position them for the abundant opportunities in the Nigerian and global digital spaces, adding that Kwara State is avowedly committed to propagating the programmes and activities of the RHI, as well as amplifying its advocacies across the State. Mrs Tinubu also inaugurated an ultramodern Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Dr. Amuda Aluko Ward, two major projects of Governor AbdulRazaq at the State General Hospital in Ilorin.

Professional kits

At another event, the First Lady, courtesy of her RHI, presented 10,000 professional kits to midwives in all the states in the North Central Zone, Kwara inclusive, as an incentive to encourage and support the dedication of midwives, adding that all the six geopolitical zones in the country would receive 10,000 crocs and 10,000 scrubs to be shared among the states in each zone.

She added: “We will be visiting other zones as soon as possible for the allocation of these items. This donation has been made possible by the generous support of an anonymous donor partner committed to ensuring better health care.”

Also speaking, North Central Zonal Coordinator of the RHI and wife of the Kwara State Governor, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, said: “This initiative, championed by the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu exemplifies her commitment to the welfare and professionalism of midwives across our nation.”

Food outreach

It was encomiums galore as Mrs Tinubu later in the day launched a N50m Food Outreach Scheme for hundreds of vulnerable individuals, including the physically-challenged persons, as well as the deaf and hard of hearing community in the state, largely the female folk. Represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Kashim Ibrahim, Mrs Tinubu said the project was aimed at providing succour to the vulnerable people, especially at this austere period, adding that provisions for the scheme were made in collaboration with some donors.

Nothing that the programme was aimed at complementing the Renewed Hope Agenda of her husband, President Tinubu, she lauded Kwara’s First Lady for her yeoman efforts to ensure the success of RHI programmes in Kwara State and beyond. In her welcome address, Mrs AbdulRazaq commended Mrs Tinubu for blazing the trail in touching the lives of millions of the downtrodden across the country through her pet project, the RHI.

OAFLAD

The third day of the visit began with a launch of the ‘Free to Shine Campaign’, an initiative of the Organisation of African First Ladies (OAFLAD) that is mobilising support to end new HIV infections and protect children and women.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Tinubu said the campaign was designed to significantly reduce the number of new HIV and other new infections among women of reproductive age, prevent mother-to-child transmission, and to guarantee that every child born with HIV receives the necessary treatment and support to strive, lamenting that Nigeria shares the highest burden of the spread of HIV in Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly among the youths, women, and children, attributing the surge partly to a rise in population.

AbdulRazaq

Governor AbdulRazaq, for his part, commended the First Lady for championing the OAFLAD Free to Shine Campaign to end new infections in children and ensure that mothers stay alive, pledging the support of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to raise awareness, and mobilise resources to ensure that people living with HIV receive the care they need to live healthy, productive lives.

He applauded the President’s wife for donating N350 million as support for the state’s Sugar Factory Film Studios, a gesture driven by her love for the project and its ongoing movie production that focuses on restoring local cultural values.

The Kwara State First Lady, on her part, acknowledged the outstanding roles of African First Ladies, particularly Nigeria’s First Lady, in building awareness and harnessing political commitment to HIV/ AIDS response and the broader health and development agenda on the continent.

The First Lady also flagged off the construction of the Oluremi Tinubu Hospital, a major project of the State government, and later toured the Ilorin Innovation Hub, an imposing facility which interestingly had attracted important partnerships from tech giant IHS Towers and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Mrs Tinubu also visited the Sugar Factory Film Studio, commending the governor for his transformative agenda, pledging a donation of N350 million to support the production of a movie inspired by local cultural legacies and values.

Garment Factory

The First Lady ended her three-day working visit to Kwara last Thursday with a tour of the garment factory, another signature project of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, rated to be the biggest of its kind in the country, where she interacted with workers of the factory, admonishing them to make the most of the foresight of the governor by working hard.

She said: “What your governor has done is to create opportunities for enterprise and productive engagement of youths and women. I want you to work hard and become successful. I’m here purposely to encourage you to make this a huge success for yourselves and for your state.”

The three-day working visit ended last week Thursday with the First Lady and her entourage departing Ilorin for Abuja with her aircraft leaving the tarmac of the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport at exactly 2:22p.m., followed shortly by that of the wife of the Vice President Nana Shettima and other members of her entourage.

