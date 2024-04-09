Thriller looms in Bernabeu as Real host champions Man City

Real Madrid and Manchester City have now met in the last two Champions League knockout stages, with Los Blancos coming out on top en route to winning the competition in 2021-22 before the Citizens prevailed in last year’s semi-finals on their way to lifting the trophy for the first time.

The two teams lock horns again at the quarter-final stage of this year’s competition, with Real Madrid hosting this first leg. The hosts all but have the La Liga title sewn up, with an eight-point lead over Barcelona, while Pep Guardiola’s side remain locked in a battle with Liverpool and Arsenal to retain their Premier League crown.

City have been far from completely convincing in the league this season but have not put a foot wrong in the Champions League, winning all eight games and scoring exactly three goals in all eight of those matches.

This is by far the toughest assignment of their campaign thus far, however, with a fairly easy group navigated before they met Copenhagen in the round of 16.

Real Madrid won all six group games against Union Berlin, Napoli and Braga before squeezing past RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in the last round.

One thing that has been a consistent feature of the four meetings between these sides over the last two seasons has been goals, 17 of them have been scored in total and over four goals have landed in three of those four meetings.

Both teams have found the net in six of Manchester City’s last eight games in all competitions and injuries to Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake significantly weaken their defence.

Against a Real Madrid side that has seen five of their last seven games in this competition go over three goals, a high-scoring affair looks likely once more.