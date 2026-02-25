Three Years After, Primeboy Calls For Mohbad’s Burial

One of the close friends of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Primeboy, has once again called for the artiste to be buried nearly three years after his death.

Primeboy, who spoke on Wednesday in a video message, said that Mohbad’s remains have been in the mortuary since September 12, 2023, after they were exhumed for autopsy to ascertain the cause of his death.

Primeboy urged the family, public, and Nigerian Government to permit the burial, saying, “It’s been almost three years since Mohbad left us.

READ ALSO:

His body is still in the mortuary. I’m begging the family, I’m begging the public, I’m begging the government, please let’s bury our brother. He deserves a befitting burial.”

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad’s death sparked public outrage, protests, and investigations following his controversial passing on September 12, 2023.

The ongoing autopsy examinations, police inquiries, and legal proceedings have delayed burial arrangements amid family disagreements and public scrutiny.