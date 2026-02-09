Three Years After, DSS Nabs Suspected Killers Of Soldiers In Delta

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested two suspects, linked to the murder of four soldiers in Ashaka Aboh, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, three years after the fatal incident.

New Telegraph gathered from highly-placed sources familiar with the case that the suspects were apprehended sometime in January by secret service operatives, “acting on credible intelligence”.

“They have since confessed to the crime, and admitted (alleged) involvement in gun-running and other violent incidents”, one of the trusted sources revealed.

He gave the names of the arrested suspects as: Ufuoma Sunday James and Lawrence Umuakpero Oboguayivwgue, who were also implicated in the beheading of Chief Okwudili Obi (aka Odumodu), the self-proclaimed traditional ruler of Asemoku Community, amid a 2023 communal crisis.

It was gathered that in February 2023, military personnel deployed on a peace mission during a communal crisis between the Kwale and Asemoku communities in Ndokwa East LGA were ambushed by hoodlums allegedly led by James, resulting in the death of the soldiers and theft of their weapons.

“DSS operatives have been investigating the case for over a year now and in January this year, they received accurate intelligence which led to the arrest of the suspects.

“The suspects have confessed to the crimes and also admitted to other offences, including gun running, kidnapping and other violent incidents. They have been arraigned before a state high court in Kwale, where the judge ordered that they be remanded in a correctional centre pending trial.

“This arrest signals a major breakthrough in the Department of State Services’ (DSS) ongoing investigations into cold cases, demonstrating the agency’s commitment to pursuing justice despite the passage of time.

“It also underscores the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence efforts in resurfacing long-dormant leads and reassures communities that no violent crime, particularly those targeting security personnel,l will go unpunished”, another source hinted.