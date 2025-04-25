Three Suspects In Custody For Unlawful Possession Of Human Parts

Share

The SWAT unit of the Ogun State Police Command has apprehended three men—Oladimeji Olanirn, 40, Isaiah Tijani, 38, and Sunday Akintobi, 36—on suspicion of ritual killing and possession of human body parts.

In a statement issued by police spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, it was revealed that the arrest of Akintobi on April 22, 2025, in the Itoku area was based on credible intelligence.

His detention led to the subsequent arrests of the two others in the Kobape area, where police discovered human remains, including body parts believed to be of human origin.

The statement further mentioned that cerebral bones were also recovered from a location disguised as a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Kobape town and along Abiola Way in Abeokuta.

These findings have raised grave concerns over the suspected involvement of the trio in ritual killings.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has instructed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the full extent of the suspects’ involvement in the crime.

The Ogun State Police Command has also appealed to the public to refrain from harboring criminals and to provide timely, credible information to security agencies.

Such cooperation, the police emphasized, is critical in curbing ritual killings and other violent crimes within the State.

