Three Suspects Arrested For Snatching Ammunition From Corps

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday announced the arrest of suspected cultists in connection with a string of killings in the state.

While parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja, the state command also said they apprehended three suspects for stealing an AK 47 gun from a police officer.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Fayoade Adegoke disclosed that the command had also recovered many rounds of ammunition from the perpetrators.

The CP said the police arrested “One Toheeb Oyekunle ‘m’, Victor Jimoh ‘m’, Samuel Okanlawon ’m’, Segun Babatunde ‘m’, Pelumi Ajuloye ‘m’, Mohammed Ibrahim ‘m’ and Bello Ahmed ‘m’ in connection with the invasion that took place at Iju Ishaga area of the state where the suspects snatched an AK47 rifle from a police officer.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and other criminal activities within Lagos and its environs. One cut-to-size AK47 was recovered from them.”

The CP noted that “all suspects are to be charged to court after investigation.”

The new CP on Wednesday reiterated that under his watch, he would “continue to do everything operationally possible to ensure that crime and criminality are brought to the barest minimum in the state.”