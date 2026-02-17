Three Suspected Cultists Arrested Over Benin Killings

Three men suspected to be linked to the February 13 cult-related killings in Benin City have been arrested during a joint operation carried out by the Edo State Special Security Squad and operatives of the Edo State Police Command.

The suspects were apprehended during coordinated raids in the Amagba and Obagie communities, where security agents reportedly recovered fetish objects, firearms, and ammunition from their residences.

Two of the suspects, identified as Osazee Omoruyi, also known as Desmond Tutu, and Innocent Okunozee, admitted belonging to cult groups but denied involvement in the recent killings. The third suspect, Anito Osahon, broke down in tears and denied both cult membership and participation in the violence.

Omoruyi and Osahon were arrested early Sunday at a bungalow in Amagba GRA. During the operation, security operatives reportedly discovered two pump-action guns, a pistol, and ammunition inside the building. In a separate raid the same day, Okunozee was arrested in connection with a Highlander vehicle in which a rifle was allegedly found. The suspects were later presented to journalists.

Speaking at the bungalow where he was arrested, Omoruyi admitted being a member of the Aiye confraternity but denied taking part in any killings. He stated that he resides in the house with associates and engages in internet fraud.

When questioned about the weapons recovered from the building, he claimed ignorance of their presence and attributed them to a friend.

He said: “Doviano and Ekwe drove in early Sunday morning and started knocking at the gate, so I opened the gate for them. After dropping the bag, Doviano told me ‘town no safe’ and that I should be careful. Thereafter, they went under the tree outside the gate and started drinking and making calls. As they were drinking, I came outside to check on them and went back inside because if I moved closer to them they would pause their discussion. So, I came inside and continued with my normal hustle.

“The next few minutes, I heard a knock at the gate, and when I went out to open it, I discovered security operatives had surrounded the building.”

Omoruyi disclosed that he joined the cult group in 2012 in the Benin zone and named Enas, Ekwu, Emani, Dada, Sparo, and Doviano as fellow members who stayed with him in the bungalow.

In his account, Okunozee acknowledged belonging to the Black Axe confraternity but denied being arrested with a Highlander vehicle. He described himself as the Okiaghale (youth leader) of Obazagbon community and said the vehicle belongs to his Chief Security Officer, Obayuwana Godspower.

He said: “I was not caught with a Highlander. I was not even in the community on the day of the arrest. I am the Okiaghale (youth leader) of Obazagbon community. My CSO, Obayuwana Godspower, owns the car. He is my brother, but I don’t know who owns the rifle.

“I was not caught with such ammunition. I am aware he was arrested with the Highlander, and that was why I came to meet the police because my name had been mentioned in the matter.”

Addressing the fetish items reportedly found in his apartment, Okunozee maintained they were props used for entertainment purposes.

He said: “I use them for comedy in my skits. If you check Funny Home Comedy, you will find them. I don’t do anything like rituals; what I use them for is what I just mentioned.”

Briefing journalists, the spokesperson for the security squad, Eribo Ewanta, explained that the arrests followed actionable intelligence. He noted that the squad has recorded significant progress in its efforts to curb criminal activities in the state.

Ewanta also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Okiaghales of Obagie, Ofumwengbe, and Ara communities, urging them to surrender to the state government or risk being apprehended wherever they may be. He warned that security forces would intensify efforts to track down fleeing suspects.

He added: “The following are on the run: Enas, Koko, Amani, Sparo, and Dada. They should come and surrender themselves as well, or else we will track them down.”