Three Suspected Criminals Killed As Rivers Police Foil Robbery

At least three suspected criminals have been reportedly killed by the Rivers State Police Command on Friday after it foiled an armed robbery attempt at Prisigbara/Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Road in the Khana Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, according to Grace Iringe-Koko, the state command’s spokesperson, who disclosed in a statement released in Port Harcourt happened on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The Superintendent of the Police, Iringe-Koko clarified that police officers from Khana’s anti-cultism section and Bori division responded right away to a distress call regarding the heist.

She went on to say that when the robbers arrived at the site, they started shooting at the cops, but they were neutralized and left dead.

She stated that one of the dead was a well-known armed robber, dubbed “Oyoyo,” who was 25 years old and had a history of involvement in armed robberies and cult operations in the state’s Ogoni region.

The statement read in part, “Tragically, during the exchange, three of the suspects sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the police clinic in Bori. Regrettably, their injuries proved fatal, and they were pronounced dead on arrival.

“The deceased has been identified as Monday Sulole, a notorious armed robber and cultist, also known as “Oyoyo.” Sulole, aged 25 and hailing from Yeghe in the Gokana Local Government Area, was responsible for numerous cult clashes and armed robberies in the Ogoni axis of Rivers State.

“As a result of the operation, the police recovered several items from the robbers, including one locally made revolver pistol, with three live ammunition, one locally-made shotgun with three cartridges, a machete, and several charms.

“We assure the community that the area has returned to normalcy, and we have implemented increased police patrols in and around the vicinity to ensure the safety of residents.”