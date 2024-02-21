Three Suspected Cable Thieves Arrested In Lagos

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have apprehended cable thieves in the Ojodu Local Government area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Wednesday.

Hundeyin revealed the identities of the suspects as, Babatunde Murutu, Segun Lawal and Adebayo Iyanu, adding that the police arrested the trio during a stop-and-search operation.

“At about 3:20 a.m., officers of Ojodu Division on midnight patrol stopped the three men to search the contents of their bags.

“They found cables, screwdrivers and scissors. Further interrogation and investigation revealed that they had just stolen the cables from a building in the neighbourhood,” he said.

The image maker said the suspects are to be charged in court at the conclusion of investigations.