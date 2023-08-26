Three States To Experience Power Outage For Six Days

The Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) company on Saturday said that its customers in Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe States would experience power outages from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2.

The distribution company who made the announcement in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Friday Elijah, in Jos said the planned six-day outage will be held from 9 am to 5 pm within the period.

Elijah explained that the planned outage by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was to enable its Local Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors to make installations.

‘’The planned outage by TCN is to enable its EPCC contractors to safely connect the gantry beam of the new APO line to the existing Lafia line-Jos 330kv double circuit.

‘’Please note that there will be an increase in load shedding during this period as the 330KV Jos complex will remain on supply via Kaduna-Jos 330KV line,’’ he said.

He appealed to customers to be patient and bear with the situation, saying that the company is determined to improve services.