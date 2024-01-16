Three School Children, Four Others Die As Commercial Bus Rams Into Tricycle In Osogbo

No fewer than seven people have lost their lives in an accident that occured in front of the popular WOCDIF events centre, Ring Road, Osogbo, Osun state capital.

New Telegraph learnt that the fatal accident involved a commercial bus and tricycle, which are now damaged beyond repair.

Preliminary information has it that three schoolchildren and the driver of the tricycle died on the spot while the other three persons passed away on arrival at the hospital.

It was gathered that security operatives, marketers and other road users around the area, joined in the rescue efforts.

Confirming the incident, according to Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC ), Osun Command, occurred on the Osogbo-Ilobu highway in the early hours of Tuesday.

The sector commander, Mr Henry Benamaisia, said the accident which occurred at about 9:10 a.m. involved a blue Mazda commercial bus with number plate ES 300 and a tricycle having a number plate RLG 898 QE with a motorcycle same SGB 630 DN.

He said the accident occurred around the WORDIF area close to Lameco Junction on the ring road by-pass claiming the lives of four persons on the spot.

” Three passengers out of the four died at the hospital where they were rushed to. However, eight persons were involved which included four male adults with two female children and two male children.

” We only have one survival out of the eight persons involved in the accident, ” Benamaisia said.

According to him, the root cause of the accident is due to excessive speeding leading to a tyre burst and later loss of control by the commercial bus driver.

” The vehicles and the motorcycle have been taken to Dugbe police station while the deaths are taken to Osun State Teaching Hospital with the help of O’ Ambulance.

The sector commander commended the joint efforts of other security agencies in helping to maintain law and order in order to avoid gridlock.

Benamaisia, however, advised motorists against disobedience to traffic regulations which could endanger their lives and the passengers on board.