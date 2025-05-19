Three Rescued, Others Feared Trapped As Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

Share

Three people have been rescued alive after onestorey building under construction in the Ishaga Road area of Mushin in Lagos State yesterday collapsed, many are still feared trapped beneath the rubble.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi OkeOsanyintolu, said: “We received distress alerts around 15:40 hours and immediately activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from our Cappa base.

“Upon arrival at 15:56 hours, it was confirmed that a storey building undergoing construction had collapsed with several individuals trapped under the debris,” he stated.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also confirmed the collapse in a statement by Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, the NEMA Coordinator for the Lagos Territorial Office, saying emergency response teams were swiftly mobilised to the scene, where ongoing rescue operations were launched.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear, but experts on site suggest possible structural failure, poor engineering practices, or substandard materials might be to blame. “Investigations into the cause are ongoing,” Oke-Osanyintolu added.

He further disclosed that rescue operations are in full swing. In attendance at the scene are personnel from LASEMA, the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

