Three Rep Members Dump PDP For APC

Three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the House of Representatives on Wednesday joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph reports that the defectors, two from Osun and one from Edo State, cited what they called the internal strife in the leadership of the PDP.

The lawmakers who announced their defection during plenary are Taofeek Ajilesoro (Ife Central/Ife East/Ife North), Emmanuel Olusanya (Atakunmosa West/Atakunmosa East/Ilesha East), both from Osun State, and Marcus Onobun (Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben) from Edo State.

READ ALSO

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas officially welcomed the lawmakers into the APC, with several APC members offering congratulatory handshakes and expressing support for their legislative efforts.

Apart from leadership crisis, the defectors also highlighted the need to align forces with President Bola Tinubu to deliver the dividends of democracy to their respective constituents.