Three Qualities That Should Guide Christian Women’s Dressing

The Scriptures clearly reveal that, due to some women’s waywardness and susceptibility to fashion and fancy, God has been critical on the dressing of godly women so that their dressing and public appearances would not be controlled by the lusts for fashion and fancy which rule the minds of the unbelievers and the idolatresses in the world.

It is for this purpose that Our Lord Jesus Christ, through Apostle Paul, commands: (9) “I also want the women to dress MODESTLY, with DECENCY and PROPRIETY, adorning themselves NOT WITH elaborate hairstyles, or gold or pearls or expensive clothes (10.) BUT WITH good deeds appropriate for women who profess to worship GOD. “1 Timothy 2:9-10 (emphasis added for clarity).

You should note the ‘NOT WITH’ and the ‘BUT WITH’ in verses 9 and 10 which are each followed by a list of what should not be found in your dressing, including expensive clothes. Also note the spiritual virtue which you need to covet and cherish more than jewelry and any of the devil’s fading, artificial-beauty, products (Cosmetics and attachments). In this dress-code scripture, the three qualities given by CHRIST to guide your dressing as a Christian woman are:

1 MODESTY: Modesty is the biblical quality that conforms a woman’s dressing to the simplicity found in CHRIST and the dressing habits that are found in the New Testament prescriptions of our Lord JESUS (2 Corinthians 11:3).

2. DECENCY: Decency in Christian dressing means complete abstention from all idolatrous, un-Godly, and artificially decorative appearances – the ‘Jezebelic’ pattern of dressing. Based on scriptural principles, it is the wearing of what is Biblically and morally acceptable to GOD.

3. PROPRIETY: This quality ensures that the driving motive for your dressing habit and public appearance is not determined by whether what you wear or your facial appearance makes you feel good, proud, or sociable; but rather, on whether what you wear or your facial appearance is scripturally proper for a Christian woman who professes to worship GOD.

Christian women should know that all mainstream religions – Buddhism, Islam, Judaism, and Christianity have peculiar pattern of dressing for their women; and that our Bible is replete with many principles for Godly dressing which are clearly stated in Deuteronomy 22:5, Genesis 35:1-5, 1 Timothy 2:9-10, 1 Corinthians 11:1-16, and 1 Peter 3:3-5, They must also not forget that, all over the world, Muslim women are more obedient to Islamic dressing than many Christian women to Christian dressing?

They unashamedly and committedly cover their heads and bodies in public with Hijab, Kimoruh, or Niqaab; but many Christian women can- not even cover their heads with Head-tie as commanded by our Lord JESUS CHRIST in 1 Corinthians 11:1-16 which is the practice of the early Christian women in Israel. Christian women and their church leaders should know that Christianity did not originate from Europe or America, but form Israel.

Therefore, Christian women patterning their dressing after the sensual mannerism of the Western and the American women – bedecking their faces with cosmetics and attachments, wearing knickers, leggings, trousers like men that exposes their bodies in public to men who are not their husbands – and not after the women of Israel who dress modestly, properly, and decently.

Therefore, if your dressing and public appearance, at any time or on any occasion fail to fully contain or reflect these three Biblical qualities, then, you are a carnal and worldly Christian who delights in conforming to the pattern of dressing of the unbelievers and the Jezebels in the world ((Romans 8:5-8). As a Christian, the ownership of your body and mind should belong to CHRIST (Romans 12:1-2, 1 Corinthians 6:19-20).

This implies that whatever cannot be found on our Lord JESUS, if He were a woman like you, must not be found in your dressing too. Remember, the Bible says in 1 John 4:17 that, “As JESUS is, so we are in this world.” PEACE!