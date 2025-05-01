Three Premier League Clubs Battle For Ndidi As Ajayi Becomes Free Agent

Share

Crystal Palace, Everton, and Fulham are all eyeing Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, ahead of the summer transfer window. Ndidi is expected to leave Leicester City following their relegation to the Championship.

The Nigerian has a £9 million release clause in the three-year deal he signed last summer. Saudi club Al Ahli are also interested.

The 27-year-old joined Leicester from Belgian club Genk in 2017 and has been a key figure in their midfield. Meanwhile, defender Semi Ajayi will become a free agent this summer as his contract with West Bromwich Albion ends.

The 31-year-old struggled with injury this season, making only 14 appearances. He is likely to attract interest from other Championship clubs. Ajayi previously played for Arsenal, Cardiff City, and Crewe Alexandra.

Share