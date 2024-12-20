Three Policemen, One Other Die In Auto Crash

Share

Three Policemen and a female suspect have been killed in a ghastly motor accident that occurred in Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State

New Telegraph gathered that the officers were part of the monitoring units of the state police command and were said to have left Akure, the state capital, to arrest in the area.

It was further learned that a truck lost control while descending the ore bridge, rammed into the police vehicle, and killed the victims inside their vehicle.

According to the report, three of the policemen and the female suspect died on the spot, while the other police officer who was seriously injured had been rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the accident, said the investigation has been launched into the incident.

