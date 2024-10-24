Three People Killed In Attack At Turkish Aerospace Firm –Minister

Share

Three people were dead and 14 injured after an attack at a Turkish aerospace company near Ankara, Turkey’s interior minister said.

The country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X: “Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people.”

Initial images shown by the NTV television channel were of a large cloud of smoke in front of the entrance of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), which is located some 40km (25 miles) outside the capital.

According to local media, gunshots were heard, reports the BBC.

They said that the blast took place around the time of a shift change, and staff had to be directed to shelters. Firefighters and medical teams have been dispatched to the scene.

