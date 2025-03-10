Three Nigerians Shortlisted In Continental Re Journalism Awards

Share

Continental Reinsurance has announced the shortlist for the 10th Pan-African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards. The winners and runnersup will be revealed during the awards ceremony, which will take place on April 7–8, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa.

A statement detailing the shortlisted nominees revealed that three Nigerian journalists were included. The journalists are Blessing Ifechukwude Enebeli of Voice of Nigeria, and Destiny Onyemihia, also of Voice of Nigeria, in the broadcast category, while Chris Ebong of Daily Independent was shortlisted in the print category.

“We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 10th edition of the Pan African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards (2025)!

“As we celebrate a decade of excellence in re/insurance journalism across Africa, these prestigious awards continue to recognize outstanding journalists who bring key industry issues, challenges, and developments to the forefront,” the statement said.

The winners and runnerup positions will be revealed at the awards ceremony. The 2025 category winners, along with the overall winner, will have the opportunity to travel to Cape Town, South Africa, for the event on April 7–8, 2025, and will be contacted with further details.

This year’s ceremony marks a special occasion, coinciding with two major milestones—the 10th CEO Summit and Continental Reinsurance’s 40th Anniversary celebrations.

Winners will gain exclusive access to leading insurance executives from across Africa, fostering valuable industry connections and insights.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

