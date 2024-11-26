Three Nigerians Elected Into Rhodes Class Of 2025, Oxford University

Share

Three Nigerians, Ahmed Adeagbo, David Achara and Oluwakorede Adedeji, have been elected Rhodes Scholars from West Africa that will join the Rhodes Class of September 2025.

Each of them has been awarded a three-year fully paid scholarship, including a living stipend for their chosen courses, at the University of Oxford.

In a statement yesterday by the Rhodes Scholarship National Secretary for West Africa, Dr Ike Chioke, 3,887 applications were opened on the application portal for West Africa this year for the 2025 scholarships. Of this number, only 385 applications were successfully submitted for consideration.

The statement reads, “Upon review of the submitted applica- tions, 170 of them met all the conditions specified as prerequisites for the West African scholarships. Our selection committee then conducted the stage one review of the 170 eligible candidates and whittled them to 70.

“The committee further debated the 70 longlisted applications and came up with a shortlist of 29 candidates, after interviewing the shortlisted candidates, 15 were invited to the final round of in-person interviews in Lagos on Saturday, November 9, 2024.”

Adeagbo, who graduated as valedictorian of the Nigerian University of Technology and Management Scholars Programme, bagged a Distinction in Pharmacy from the University of Lagos in 2023.

With four years of strategy and investment experience, he is passionate about access to healthcare and poverty eradication. He co-founded Alaye Social Ventures to empower rural women through microloans and digital healthcare services.

Share

Please follow and like us: