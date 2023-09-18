Three Nigerian boxers secure Olympic tickets

Nigerian boxers Cynthia Ogunsemilore Temitayo, Omole Dolapo Joshua and Olaore Olaitan Adams booked tickets to the Olympics in Paris next year at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar Senegal.

Dolapo defeated Leta Fikremariyam from Ethiopia in the men’s 57kg weight class with a 5-0 unanimous decision to win the gold medal and his ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games while Ogunsemilore beat Algerian Kelif Hadjila in the women’s 60kg weight class final via a 5-0 unanimous decision to also claim the gold medal and a ticket to the Games.

Adams, the current African heavyweight champion, won Nigeria’s third gold medal by out-punching Algerian Houmri Mohammed in the men’s 92kg weight division final and earning a spot in the boxing category at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The three bronze medals were won by three female boxers: Patricia Mbata (middleweight), Ojo Nene Joy (featherweight), and Oyesiji Adeola Omowunmi (flyweight).

Nine boxers and two coaches represented Nigeria at the competition. The coaches are Tony Konyegwachie and Adura Olalehin, who is based in the USA. With four gold medals, Algeria won on the medal table, earning four tickets to the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. Nigeria finished second with three gold and three bronze medals. A total of 41 African nations competed in the championship, which ran from September 9 to September 15, 2023.