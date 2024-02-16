Three Nabbed For Alleged Killing Of 14-Year-Old Boy In Kano

Kano State Police Command has arrested and detained three suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 14-year-old boy, Abdullahi Sani.

SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the command spokesperson, confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to the statement, “On 08/02/2024 at about 11:00 hrs, a report was received from one Alhaji Rabiu Abdullahi, of Hotoron Fulani Quarters Kano, that he received a phone call from an unknown person saying his son, Abdullahi Sani, aged 14 years old of the same address, was kidnapped and a ransom of Four Million Naira (N4,000,000:00) was demanded for his release.”

According to Kiyawa, based on the information, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, dispatched a team of officers from the command’s anti-kidnapping section to ensure the victim’s safety and the arrest of the culprits.

He went on to say that the team reacted quickly. Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of the main suspect, Ismail Adamu, 22, of Hotoron Fulani Quarters in Kano.

READ ALSO:

The suspect admitted to arranging with one Risi of Mariri Quarters Kano to kidnap the victim.

The suspect went on to say that they brought the victim to Sabuwar Zara Village, stabbed him in the neck, and dumped him inside a Soakaway at an unfinished building in Sabuwar Zara Quarters, Kano. They thereafter contacted the victim’s father and demanded four million naira (N4,000,000:00) for his release.

Furthermore, police operations visited the murder scene, where the lifeless body was retrieved from the Soakaway and sent to Abdullahi Wase Specialists Hospital Kano, where a medical doctor confirmed the body dead and put it in the hospital’s mortuary.

According to DSP Kiyawa, a quiet investigation resulted in the arrest of two suspects: Musa Usman and Abdullah Usman.

After the investigation is completed, the suspects will be charged in court.