Three Months After: FG’s Governing Boards Await Inauguration

After months of constitution of boards of the Federal Government parastatals, some of them are yet to be inaugurated. Thus, the Boards have not been empowered to exercise the much needed supervisory roles over the institutions.

Agencies like NYSC, FAAN, NPA and many more that were constituted since January were among the ones yet to be inaugurated.

A presidential source said the delay in the inauguration of the boards were as results of how they were constituted.

According to the source, during the past administration of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, board members were nominated and inaugurated by the Ministers responsible for the Parastatals and agencies.

The source argued that the present delay in the inauguration of the boards was as result of how the members were nominated.

According to the source, there may be some disagreements between the President’s office, the Ministers and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on the nomination of the members of the boards.

Apparently, the OSGF and the Ministers believe that the President’s office is usurping the functions of the SGF and the Ministers in nominating the board members and only asked the SGF to issue letters to them.

The source also explained that the President’s office and the SGF were delaying the functionalities of the government agencies.

“The Ministers, SGF and the President’s Office do not have a central coordinated person,” he said.

Further, he stated: “Why would appointments be made since January and the boards were yet to be inaugurated?”

However, the Presidency has said that the inauguration of boards fall under the supervising ministers.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi, questions relating to the delay in the inauguration of boards of parastatals and agencies should be channelled to the Supervising ministers.

Ajayi, however, said all agencies of government are working.

He however added: ‘If you want to know why the boards have not been inaugurated, ask the supervising Minister. Ask the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Aviation, Youths and they will tell you why. Ask the supervising Ministers of those agencies whose boards members are yet to be inaugurated. They are in better position to tell you why.”

On his part, the Director, Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imhohiosen, while responding to the question said he had no idea on why they were yet to be sworn in.

According to him, he had no information regarding when the inauguration of the boards would take place.

