Three Migrants Die Attempting To Cross Channel

Three people have died attempting to cross the English Channel in a small boat yesterday morning, the French coastguard says.

People ended up in the water after trying to board a boat off the coast of Sangatte, near Calais, at about 06:00 local time (05:00 GMT).

The three people later declared dead were recovered from the water by helicopter, while a further 45 were given treatment on the beach, many suffering from hypothermia.

Four were taken to hospital. It has been the deadliest year on record for Channel crossings, reports the BBC.

Dame Angela Eagle, Minister for Border Security and Asylum, said lives had been lost because “ruthless criminals running the small boat trade are overloading people into unseaworthy vessels”.

She said the government was “committed to smashing these gangs” and was supporting the French authorities.

“It never stops,” the mayor of Sangatte Guy Allemand told AFP. “It’s crossing after crossing, without any let-up.” He said seven people had needed intensive care after the incident. The French coastguard said a search was ongoing at sea for any other survivors.

