Three-Man Loc Set Up For Swan/ Newstap Five Stars Award

Organisers of the second edition of the annual SWAN/ Newstap Award have announced the setting up of a three-man Local Organising Committee for the award.

According to a press release signed by the Editor of Newstap. com.ng, Ifeanyi Eduzor, the LOC will be headed by the Deputy Editor of Telegraph Newspapers, Adekunle Salami.

Others are; veteran journalist and Group Sports Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Tony Ubani and former media aide to Sunday Dare, one-time Minister of Sports, Jay Jay Akanji.

The release explained that the LOC is expected to organise a seamless award as well as recommend the five qualified awardees from the hundreds of nominations received by the award committee.

“We have kick-started the process of having an award that will be one of the best in the history of sports awards in the country and we look forward to the LOC coming up with modalities to make this edition a memorable one.

Meanwhile chairman of the LOC, Adekunle Salami while commending the organisers for finding them worthy to serve, promised that they will not disappoint.

It would be recalled that the maiden edition which was under the chairmanship of Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission ( NSC) was won by Managing Director of GTI Group, Abubakar Lawal, Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Ltd, Ebi Egbe,