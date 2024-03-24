Three Kwara Traditional Title Holders Suspended Over Indiscipline

Three traditional title holders from Ekan land in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State have been suspended over alleged indiscipline.
Sunday Telegraph reports that the decision to suspend the chiefs was made during an expanded meeting of Elekan in Council at the palace of Elekan of Ekan.
The suspended chiefs include High Chief Obajemu of Ekan land, Michael Ademola Oyinloye, High Chief Esinkin of Ekan land, Thomas Olarewaju Ashaolu, and Chief Obaoye of Ekan land, Gabriel Oluwasegun Olarewaju.
The communique issued after the meeting by Chief Obanurin of Ekanland, Chief Awoyemi Raphael Ajiboye, and Osolo of Ekanland, Chief Timothy Jolayemi, outlined various reasons for the suspension.
These reasons included the chiefs’ failure to attend scheduled meetings, disloyalty, breach of confidence, intolerable indiscipline, and behaviour incompatible with their esteemed positions in the community.
As a consequence of these allegations, the Elekan in council decided to suspend the chiefs indefinitely with immediate effect.
The suspension will remain in place pending further investigation and disciplinary proceedings.
The communique also specified that the affected chiefs are prohibited from identifying themselves as high chiefs of Ekanland and participating in any palace or traditional activities of the town until they rectify their misconducts and offences, which contradict their oaths of office.
All individuals associated with Ekan and the wider public are urged to take note of these developments and act accordingly.