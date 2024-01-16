Three Killed, Two Injured In Multiple Auto Crash In Kwara

A multiple fatal crash along Olooru-Okoolowo road in Kwara State has claimed three lives, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The crash, it was gathered, resulted in an inferno which got the vehicles and the three people that died burnt.

A statement by the Kwara state Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said: “A total of five people were involved in the crash, while two of them who were passengers on a motorcycle sustained injuries and were taken to the General hospital in Ilorin for treatment.

“Sadly, the remaining three people involved in the crash lost their lives as they got burnt in the inferno. The corpses of the dead have been claimed by their relatives.

“On receipt of the report of the crash around 1515hrs, FRSC Rescue Operatives were immediately mobilised to the crash scene where they worked in conjunction with operatives of Nigerian Police Force and Federal Fire Service to rescue some Passengers before the fire ignited.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a vehicle conveying feeds en route Lagos while attempting to overtake another vehicle collided with an oncoming trailer conveying brewery products, while a tanker carrying petroleum products which was closely following the tanker carrying brewery products also crashed into the pre-existing leading to a multiple crash which ignited the fire that escalated due to presence of petroleum products. The inferno burnt the three vehicles and a motorcycle which got caught up in the crash.

“Investigations are however still ongoing to ascertain the cause of the crash.

“So far, the fire has been put out and clearing of obstruction along the route is ongoing but an alternative route has been created for traffic to flow pending the removal of the articulated vehicles blocking the route.

“We wish to particularly use this medium to remind drivers to maintain a safe distance between them and vehicles ahead so as to create a cocoon of safety to manoeuvre in case of a crash or any other occurrence that may jeopardize their safety.”