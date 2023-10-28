Three Killed, Others Injured As Herdsmen Ambush Travelers On Benue-Nasarawa Road

Several armed herders attacked and killed at least three individuals while injuring several others along the Benue-Nasarawa road on Friday.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the gun-wielding herdsmen staged an ambush, resulting in the deaths of three travellers and causing severe injuries to numerous others along the Makurdi-Lafia road near Ortese in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

This attack is coming barely a week after armed herders ambushed and killed three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were fishing in the Gwer West LGA area of Benue State.

A local source revealed that the attackers set up an ambush on the Makurdi-Lafia road on Thursday evening and Friday morning. Their targets were innocent travellers near the Hirnyam, Pevkyaa, and Ortaver villages. Multiple individuals were left with grievous injuries.

Mr Christopher Waku, the Security Secretary of the Guma Local Government Area, verified the incident, confirming that the assailants had set up an ambush for two successive days near Ortese, along the Daudu/Ortese road on the Makurdi-Lafia Highway. During these assaults, they fatally shot three individuals, all of whom were local residents.

“It was not a roadblock; the armed herdsmen stood on the Daudu – Ortese road. They killed two persons on Thursday, at about 5 pm, and injured one person who is currently receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).

“Today, Friday morning, they killed another person, bringing the total fatalities to three. Regrettably, all the victims were local residents,” Waku said.