Three killed In Lagos Truck Accident

No fewer than three individuals were reportedly killed in a truck accident the occured at Ayetoro Market in Lagos State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident which occured on Monday was due to brake failure and crashed into Ayetoro Market in Lagos.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on their official X handle.

According to the statement, The truck, coming down from Ita-Opo, is said to have lost its brakes, hitting a commercial tricycle and a parked Toyota Camry before ramming into the market.

The statement read: “A fatal accident occurred due to a brake failure of a truck descending from Ita-Opo. It hit a commercial tricycle and a parked Toyota Camry before ramming into the Ayetoro Market/Complex.

“Three lives were lost, and the bodies have been taken to the morgue at Epe General Hospital. A tow truck is on the ground to evacuate the affected vehicles.

“Traffic has been diverted for smooth vehicular movement.”

