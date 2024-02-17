Three Killed In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

At least three persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred in the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Mowe Area.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the accident was caused by a container falling off a truck with the number plate T-1563 LA, trapping three victims who were claimed to be occupants of a Howo truck without a number plate.

According to Florence Okpe, spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps’ Ogun State Sector Command, the collision was also caused by unsafe driving that resulted in a loss of control.

The FRSC rescue squad was reported to have attempted to save the victims’ lives, the driver and two passengers, but the trio was unable to survive owing to the impact of the injuries, and their remains were said to have been placed at a morgue in Sagamu

The statement partly read, “The FRSC operatives at Mowe carried out rescue operation at about 0107 hrs on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Mowe involving two vehicles (trucks) with registration number T-15636LA Bluebird and a HowoTruck with no number on it.

READ ALSO:

“Three persons were involved, all male adults, and they were all killed by the container that fell and rested on the occupants of the HOWO truck. The suspected cause of the crash was dangerous driving and loss of control.

“The operatives tried to rescue the trapped victims but unfortunately the driver and two other people in front of the vehicle died. The dead bodies were taken to Idera Morgue, Sagamu.

“A tow truck was contacted to pull off the truck to ease traffic flow and a crane was also contacted to remove the container off the road. Operatives are still on the ground managing the situation.”

Meanwhile, the FRSC recommended motorists to drive defensively and always consider the interests of other road users in order to avoid accidents.

The organization asked drivers to anticipate other drivers’ movements, prevent unsafe driving, and constantly respect traffic rules and regulations.