Three Killed In Jerusalem Shooting Hours After Gaza Ceasefire Renewed

Three people have been shot dead in Jerusalem af- ter two attackers reportedly opened fire at a bus stop, at least six others have been injured – some of them critically. Hamas has claimed the gunmen – who were shot dead by police – were its members.

It comes a day after two Palestinian boys, 8 and 14, were shot and killed during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. Separately, Israel has extended a temporary ceasefire in Gaza for a seventh day as international mediators try to negotiate the release of more hostages, reports the BBC.

On Wednesday 12 Israeli and four Thai hostages held by Hamas arrived back in Israel. In exchange, 30 Palestinian women and teenage boys were freed from Israeli jails.