Three Killed In Adamawa Communal Clash

The Adamawa State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed three deaths in a dispute between two communities.

According to the Police, the altercation took place between the Selti and Kpasham villages in the Numan and Demsa local governments.

“Following the report of a communal violence at Selti and Pkasham villages of Numan and Demsa local government areas that resulted in the death of three, the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command, CP Dankombo Morris, personally led a team of police operatives to the scene, patrolled, assessed and swiftly restored order,” the command said in a press statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje.

READ ALSO:

The command also added that the investigation is still ongoing to identify and apprehend the culprits and collaborators of the crime.

It stated that it would assure the prosecution of such individuals because it would not tolerate some people taking the law into their own hands.