Three Kebbi Senators Dump PDP For APC

The numerical strength of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate has further diminished as all three Senators from Kebbi State, elected in 2023 on the platform of the opposition party, on Tuesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among the defectors is Senator Adamu Aliero, who represents Kebbi Central Senatorial District and is a former Governor of the State. Also joining the ruling party is Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North Senatorial District and a former Senate Leader in the 9th National Assembly. The third Senator, Garba Musa Maidoki, represents Kebbi South Senatorial District and is the current Chairman of the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance.

The announcement of their defection was made during plenary in the Senate chamber and was read by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau.

The declaration was witnessed by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, who led a delegation of the party’s National Executive Committee to the chamber.

In their letters of defection, the three Senators cited the unending crisis in the PDP as the major reason for their exit. They also expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which they said is gaining traction despite the prevailing security and economic challenges.

Senator Adamu Aliero stated that his decision followed deep reflection and wide consultations. He said the PDP had become disconnected from the people and was now marred by internal strife and ideological confusion, making it difficult for leaders like him to operate effectively.

He added that the APC, a party he helped found, has demonstrated a clear vision for national transformation, youth empowerment, and security.

On his part, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi recalled that he left the APC in June 2022 due to internal disputes in Kebbi State. With those disagreements now resolved, especially by the efforts of the current state administration, he said he saw it as the right time to return and support the President’s development agenda.

Senator Garba Maidoki attributed his decision to the severe security challenges in his constituency. He revealed that when he assumed office in 2023, over 100 villages in his district were under the control of bandits. However, recent military operations have enabled many of his constituents to return and resettle.

He said his decision to join the ruling party was motivated by the need to partner with the federal government in rebuilding and securing his constituency.

The defections attracted several prominent APC figures who were present in the Senate to witness the occasion. They included APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, Deputy National Chairman of the party, the National Organizing Secretary, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, a former Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, influential former House of Representatives member Farouk Lawan, Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, and Senator Uche Ekwunife, among others.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele welcomed the defectors, describing their move as a demonstration of commitment to national development rather than mere partisan politics.

With these defections, the current party composition in the Senate stands at 68 seats for the APC, 30 for the PDP, five for the Labour Party, two for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and one each for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

This brings the total number of occupied Senate seats to 107 out of 109. The two remaining seats are vacant following the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the election of Senator Monday Okpebholo as Governor of Edo State.

