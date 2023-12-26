Three Inmates Escape From Ogun Correctional Facility

Three inmates of Ijebu Ode Correctional Centre in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State have escaped.

New Telegraph gathered that the inmates scaled the fence and bolted away.

The names of the inmates are: Hammed Adeboyejo convicted of armed robbery and murder, Fatai Taiwo Akande from Ijebu-Igbo also said to have been convicted of murder and Aliu Oguntona sentenced for sexual offences.

Our Correspondent gathered that the inmates escaped from the facility four days ago.

A statement from Ijebu Imushin Area Command of So-Safe Corps, a security agency established by the state government which had since gone viral confirmed this.

The statement reads: “The report reaching us now is that three prisoners escaped from the Ijebu-Ode Correctional Center whose names are: Hammed Adeboyejo who was convicted of Murder/Armed Robbery; Fatai Taiwo Akande from Ijebu-Igbo was sentenced on Murder cases while the third man, Oguntona Aliu was convicted of sexual offence.

“In case you see any of them, quickly contact the office of So-Safe Corps Command closer to you, the Nigerian Police and any other Security Agency.”

However, when contacted, the So-Safe Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo denied the statement, saying he knew nothing about the purported jailbreak and should therefore be discountenanced.

“I don’t know anything about it, so discountenance it”, Ganzallo said.

But, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, Mr Victor Oyeleke confirmed the incident, saying that it happened early Saturday morning around 3 am.

Oyeleke said “Yes, it is confirmed, it happened early hours of Saturday morning around 3 am. A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised. We have their biometrics and we have contacts of their families.

“We are working together with other sister agencies and in good time they will be brought back”.