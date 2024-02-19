Three Injured In Lagos-Abeokuta Road Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command has confirmed that three persons sustained severe injuries in a road crash involving two vehicles at the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

The Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Anthony Uga who disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that the crash, which involved a truck and a contained occurred in the early hours of Monday

Speaking on the development, Uga said that one of the vehicles coming from Lagos collided with the one coming from Abeokuta, adding that three persons sustained varying degrees of injuries from the crash.

“The victims had been taken to the General Hospital, Ota, for intensive treatment while our operatives had been deployed to ease flow of traffic in the area,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Uga claimed that the accident to reckless driving and speeding.

He urged road users to be cautious and exercise patience while on the road.

Uga also advised motorists to take alternative routes and cooperate with the FRSC personnel and those of other sister agencies controlling traffic on the axis in order to ease free flow of traffic.

However, he warned motorists against reducing speed and adhering strictly to traffic rules and regulations to prevent avoidable crashes on the road.

The sector commander also admonished them to refrain from dangerous driving and driving against traffic to avoid mishaps