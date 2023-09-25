Three Injured As Container Crushes Car In Lagos

Three persons were rescued after a 40-feet container fell from the Ojuelegba Bridge on a Toyota Corolla car inward the Stadium on Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lagos, on Sunday night.

New Telegraph gathered that out of the three occupants of the trapped vehicle, only one person came out unhurt and was allowed to go home immediately while the remaining two sustained injuries.

It was further gathered that this unfortunate incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. and those trapped in the incident comprised two adult males and one female.

In a statement issued by Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said the truck carrying the container was in the process of ascending the bridge when it toppled, tumbling off the bridge and colliding with the vehicle bearing the registration number JJJ-811-FV.

She further mentioned that the injured victims have been admitted to the Lagos State Accident and Trauma Center, where they are receiving medical care.

The statement read in part, “The rescue alert which was triggered at 20:45 hours Sunday had the Sari Iganmu Rescue Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service among other State Emergency Responders including sympathizers rescued alive two male adult and a female adult who are occupants of the car while trailer driver with assistant escaped.”

“The three victims are being attended to at the Lagos State Accident and Trauma Center after being administered first aid on the spot of the accident.”