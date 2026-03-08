Three Indonesian crew members have been declared missing after a United Arab Emirates-flagged tugboat, Musaffah 2, sank in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday, saying the vessel had seven crew members from Indonesia, India, and the Philippines.

Four of them survived the accident, while three Indonesians are still unaccounted for.

According to the Ministry, the tugboat was hit by an explosion that triggered a fire before it eventually sank.

It added that authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The security firm Vanguard reported that the vessel was struck by two missiles while attempting to assist the Malta-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige.

The container ship had earlier been hit by a missile on Wednesday, the firm said.

“One Indonesian survivor is currently receiving burn treatment at a hospital in the city of Khasab, Oman. The other three Indonesians are still being searched for by the local authorities,” the Indonesian ministry said.

The ministry also disclosed that another Indonesian national who was present near the scene during the incident is now aboard a different vessel and has been confirmed safe.

The incident occurred amid growing security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, where several ships have reportedly come under attack since the outbreak of hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran on February 28.