Three Immigration Officers Killed In Latest Attack In Kebbi

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group have attacked a Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) checkpoint in Bakin Ruwa, along the Maje border in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing three officers.

Sources told New Telegraph, the attack occurred around midnight on Wednesday, when terrorists invaded the immigration point unexpectedly and opened fire on officers on duty, killing three on the spot.

Also, a security source, not authorised to speak publicly, also confirmed the attack, adding that the assailants fled through nearby bushes.

Recalled that, about a month ago, a personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service was killed, and several official vehicles were burnt in a similar attack in the Maje border axis, raising concerns over escalating insecurity along the Nigeria-Benin border corridor in Bagudo.

When contacted, a spokesperson of the Kebbi State Police Command, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident but noted that details were still sketchy.

Efforts to obtain information concerning the incident from the Nigerian Immigration Service in the state proved abortive, as officials of the NIS could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

However, some locals and members of various security agencies at Bagudo who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the unfortunate incident.