Three home-based keepers considered as Eagles’ AFCON provisional squad list leaks

Three goalkeepers from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) are included as names of players on the Super Eagles provisional squad list for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) leaked to the public.

According to the list scooped by ACLSPORTS, Amas Obasogie of Bendel Insurance, Christian Nwoke of Sporting Lagos, and Ojo Olorunleke of Enyimba are given the chance to fight for their places in the final squad for the tournament. South Africa-based goaltender Stanley Nwabili is also in contention for a slot.

Head coach Jose Peseiro has submitted a list of 33 players from which he will select the final squad for the tournament, set to begin in Cote d’ Ivoire on January 13. Captain and vice-captain Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong, who have recently been out of favour, have also been included in the provisional list and have a chance to make the final cut. Midfielders Alhassan Yusuf from Royal Antwerp, Kelechi Nwakali, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are also in the provisional squad.

Peseiro will reduce the provisional squad to 27 players before submitting the final list to CAF by January 3, 2024. Here is the leaked provisional squad list:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Adebayo Adeleye, Ojo Olorunleke, Stanley Nwabali, Amas Obasogiem and Christian Nwoke

Defenders: Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tyronne Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins, Zaidu Sanusi, Bruno Onyemaechi, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Kenneth Omeruo, Kevin Akpoguma, Chidozie Awaziem, and Jordan Torunarigha.

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Joe Arib, Alex Iwobi, Alhassan Yusuf, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika Nwadike and Kelechi Nwakali

Strikers: Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Terem Moffi, Umar Sadiq, Ahmed Musa, Paul Onuachu, Cyriel Dessers, Ademola Lookman, Nathan Tella, Moses Simon, Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Chukwueze, and Kelechi Iheanacho.