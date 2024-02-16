Three Fishing Trawlers Nabbed In Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB), Formoso, on Thursday, said it handed over three fishing trawlers and their crew to the management of the Federal Department of Fisheries in Bayelsa State.

New Telegraph reports that the two trawlers, MFVs BARNALY III and OLOKUN V we’re apprehended by the Navy on January 22 for fishing in the forbidden zones reserved for artisanal fishermen near Sangana Oilfield without using their Automatic Identification Systems (AIS).

The third trawler, CYNTHIA, was apprehended on January 24 near Fish Town River while trawling without an AIS.

Capt. Murtala Aminu Rogo, the Commanding Officer handed them over in a brief ceremony at the Forward Operating Base, Formoso Egwema, Brass.

Rogo, who was duly represented at the ceremony by the Base Operation Officer, FOB, Lt.-Cmdr. Haruna Ranga, stated that the conduct violated the Sea Fisheries Act of 1992.

“These maritime infractions, amongst others, would not be tolerated by the Nigerian Navy.

“Let me also add that the Nigerian Navy will not relent in its efforts towards policing and enforcing maritime laws.

“To this end, I wish to advise all mariners to be law-abiding as they engage the Nigerian maritime domain,” he said.