Three Egyptian Coptic Monks Killed in South Africa

Three Egyptian Coptic monk have been “brutally killed” inside a monastery in South Africa, the Church has said. Father Takla Moussa, Father Minah ava Marcus and Father Youstos ava Marcus were murdered early on Tuesday, the South African Archdiocese of the Coptic Orthodox Church said in a statement.

An Egyptian member of the Church has been arrested as a possible suspect, reports the BBC. The murder has sent shockwaves throughout the Coptic Orthodox community in South Africa and beyond.

“Our pain and sadness, no amount [of] words can express, but we know that they rejoice in paradise in the bosom of our Fathers Abraham, Isaac and Jacob,” the Church statement said. They were killed at the Saint Mark and Saint Samuel the Confessor monastery located in Cullinan, a small town 30 km (18 miles) east of the capital, Pretoria.