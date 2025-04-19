Three Drug Traffickers Imprisoned For 17 Years Over 7.3kg Cocaine Bust In Lagos

Share

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has convicted and sentenced three men; Ezechi Iyke Cyprian, Chijioke Nnanna Igbokwe, and Okeke Ebuka Igwe, to a combined total of 17 years in prison for trafficking a cumulative 7.3 kilograms of cocaine.

The convicts, arrested at separate locations within Lagos between January 26 and February 23, 2025, pleaded guilty to various charges of drug trafficking brought against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In separate rulings handed down by the court, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa sentenced Igbokwe and Cyprian to eight years imprisonment for their roles in trafficking 6.243 kilograms of cocaine, while Justice Daniel Osiagor handed Igwe a seven-year term for trafficking 1.10 kilograms of the illicit substance.

In addressing the court, counsel for the NDLEA, Abu Ibrahim, narrated the details of each case before the courts.

Chijioke Nnanna Igbokwe, a returnee from Lebanon, was arrested on January 26, 2025, at the E-Arrival Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, during the inward clearance of passengers arriving from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, where NDLEA operatives discovered 1.943 kilograms of cocaine in his possession.

On February 23, 2025, Ezechi Iyke Cyprian, a professional driver and father of four, was apprehended along the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway.

In the process of his arrest, the NDLEA found 4.3 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a white Toyota Sienna with registration number LSR 117 GR.

Meanwhile, on February 21, 2025, Okeke Ebuka Igwe, a spare parts dealer operating within the Auto Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) at the Trade Fair International Complex, along Badagry Expressway, was nabbed by NDLEA operatives.

He was caught attempting to smuggle 1.10 kilograms of cocaine, hidden within auto spare parts.

He was alleged to have conspired with one Nweze Okechukwu of All Best Cargo to export the narcotics.

All three defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Following their admissions, their defence counsel, Chief Benson Ndakara, Anthony Nnamoko, and Dennis Warri, pleaded for leniency, urging the courts to consider noncustodial sentences on account of the defendants being first-time offenders with no prior convictions.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa sentenced Igbokwe to five years in prison, with an option to pay a N10 million fine.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of 2,500 Lebanese Pounds found on him at the time of his arrest.

Cyprian was sentenced to three years imprisonment by the same judge, also with an option to pay a N5 million fine in place of incarceration.

Justice Osiagor, presiding over Igwe’s case, imposed a seven-year prison term but granted the defendant a N4 million fine option as a substitute for the custodial sentence.

The trio were charged under various sections of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The charge against Igbokwe stated:

“That you, Chijioke Nnanna Igbokwe, on or about the 26th of January 2025, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, without lawful authority, imported 1.943 kilograms of cocaine, a narcotic drug, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(a) of the NDLEA Act.”

Cyprian was charged with transporting and possessing 4.3 kilograms of cocaine, in violation of Sections 20(1)(a) and 20(1)(c), and punishable under Sections 20(2)(a) and 20(2)(b) respectively.

Igwe, on the other hand, was charged under Section 21(2)(d) for procuring another individual to export 1.10 kilograms of cocaine, punishable under Section 11(b) of the same Act.

Share