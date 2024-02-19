Three Docked For Stealing Cartons Of Maggi In Lagos

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ikeja, on Monday, has remanded three men over alleged stealing of 3,000 cartons of Maggi seasoning worth N50 million.

The defendants, Emmanuel Akpan, 38, Tasiu Aliu, 27, and Usman Hassan, 48, were charged with two counts charges bothering on conspiracy and stealing.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the court charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo had earlier told the court that the defendants committed the offences on December 15, 2023, at Engineering Close, Victoria Island, Lagos

Odugbo informed the court that; Akpan, a logistics agent, contacted a truck to convey 3,000 cartons of Terra Maggi seasoning belonging to TGI Distribution Company to Kaduna State.

The prosecutor further added that Aliu, a driver and Hassan, his motor boy, brought the truck for the conveyance of the goods.

”After their departure, all calls made to track their location failed, and their cell phones were switched off.

”The goods were neither delivered to the agreed destination nor returned to the company,” he said.

The offences contravened sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. O Popoola, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties in like sum and then adjourned the case until March 20 for trial.