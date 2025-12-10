New Telegraph

December 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Three Dead, Several…

Three Dead, Several Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

A fatal accident occurred early Tuesday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, near the Secretariat axis heading toward Otedola Bridge, leaving three people dead and several others seriously injured.

The crash involved three vehicles, according to an update released by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Emergency responders from LASAMBUS arrived promptly and are currently providing medical care to injured victims.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

LASTMA officials and personnel of the Nigerian Police Force are also on ground to manage the situation, maintain order, and ease traffic congestion in the area.

Efforts are ongoing to clear the wreckage and restore normal traffic flow on the expressway, which has become heavily gridlocked following the crash.

LASTMA has advised motorists to drive with caution and approach the area carefully to avoid secondary accidents.

More updates are expected as authorities continue rescue operations and assess the full extent of the incident.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

APC Reacts To Adeleke’s Defection To Accord
Read Next

UNILORIN Cardiologist Builds AI System To Read ECGs For African Patients