Three Dead In Sokoto Boat Accident – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday confirmed that three bodies have been recovered following a boat accident in Sokoto State.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, NEMA’s Head of Operations in Sokoto, Aliyu Kafindangi, said 25 passengers were rescued from the ill-fated boat, which capsized on Sunday with more than 50 people on board.

Kafindangi, who attributed the tragedy to overloading, said the search and rescue operation had been called off, noting that survival chances diminish after 24 hours.

Speaking further, he explained that the wooden canoe was carrying over 50 passengers and seven motorcycles, which is not ethical.

READ ALSO

The NEMA official stressed that the agency has consistently sensitised communities, canoe operators, and local leaders on water safety, but many still ignore warnings against overcrowding.

“For the past three days, we have been on a rescue mission after a boat carrying farmers, market men, and women capsized. Luckily, on the first day, 25 people were rescued alive.

“The following day, we could not recover any bodies, but on Tuesday, three were retrieved.