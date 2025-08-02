Three Dead In Russian Regions As Ukraine Launches Drone Strikes

At least three people were killed and two others wounded following a wave of Ukrainian drone strikes across several regions in western Russia overnight, according to official statements from regional governors.

One of the attacks targeted an industrial facility in Penza, killing a woman and injuring two others, Penza Governor Oleg Melnichenko announced on Telegram.

In the Samara region, another strike led to the death of an elderly man after debris from a downed drone caused a house fire, regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, in Rostov, a guard at an industrial site died during a fire triggered by drone attacks. Acting Governor Yuri Sliusar reported that Russian air defense systems repelled a massive overnight assault, neutralizing drones over seven districts.

“The military repelled a massive air attack during the night,” Sliusar posted. “Drones were destroyed across seven districts.”

The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that 112 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across Russian territory within a nine-hour span from Friday night to early Saturday morning. Thirty-four drones were specifically destroyed over the Rostov region.

Simultaneously, Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region left three civilians wounded and caused damage to homes, buildings, and vehicles, according to regional governor Sergiy Lysak.

The renewed drone warfare comes amid intensified fighting. Russian forces claim recent advances in the Dnipropetrovsk region, including the capture of two villages, though Kyiv denies any Russian presence in the area.

Despite mounting casualties, diplomatic efforts remain stagnant. Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Friday that his conditions for peace remain unchanged, including Ukraine relinquishing territory and halting efforts to join NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, countered by emphasizing the need for direct talks.

“Only Putin can end the war,” Zelensky said on X. “The United States has proposed this. Ukraine has supported it. What is needed is Russia’s readiness.”

The latest escalation reflects the widening humanitarian and strategic cost of the nearly four-year-long conflict, with both Kyiv and Moscow showing no signs of backing down.