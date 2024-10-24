Three Dead In Port Harcourt Helicopter Crash

Share

No fewer than three persons have been reportedly dead in a helicopter crash that occurred in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

New Telegraph gathered that five others were still missing in the tragic incident which took place on Thursday.

The Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, registered 5NBQG and operated by East Wind Aviation, was en route from Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) to the Nuimantan oil rig when it crashed into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean at 11:22 a.m.

According to Odutayo Oluseyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, eight persons were on board in the helicopter.

Rescue efforts have been launched, involving the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and other relevant agencies, including military support.

Despite the absence of an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal, authorities are manually plotting the crash location to facilitate rescue operations.

Three bodies have been recovered so far, while search efforts continue to locate the remaining passengers.

