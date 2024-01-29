Three Dead In Ekiti Auto Crash

At least three persons have been confirmed dead and four others injured as a bus belonging to the St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Ise Ekiti on Sunday involved in ghastly accident.

The occupants of the bus who were mostly women, were on their way to Ado Ekiti to participate in an annual enrollment service when the incident happened.

According to reports, the incident occurred when one of the tyres of the bus burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle and somersaulted several times.

READ ALSO:

Three of the women were believed to have dead on the spot.

Among the dead were an evangelist who had recently married and the wife of Hon Adegbola, former Chairman of the Ise/Orun Local Government Area.

Those who were injured were brought to the hospital, where they are now being treated.

Reacting to the development, the Anglican Bishop of Ekiti, Rt. Rev. Andrew Olusola Ajayi, expressed condolences to the families of those who died and St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Ise Ekiti, and prayed to God to heal those injured.

In an interview with reporters, Ise Local Government Chairman, Hon. Bamikole Ayodele expressed his condolences for the deceased.