December 3, 2024
Three Dead, Dozens Sick After Eating Sea Turtle Stew

Three people have died and at least 32 were hospitalised in the Philippines after eating an endangered sea turtle cooked in stew.

Dozens of indigenous Teduray people reported symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal spasms since eating the dish last week in a seaside town in Maguindanao del Norte Province, officials said.

While it is illegal to hunt or consume sea turtles under the Philippines’ environmental protection laws, the marine creatures are still eaten as a traditional delicacy in some communities, reports the BBC.

But sea turtles that consume contaminated algae – including those that appear healthy – can be toxic when cooked and eaten.

