Three Dead As Gunmen Invade Imo Communities

Three persons have been confirmed dead as unknown gunmen on Tuesday invaded Ndegwu and Orogwe, two neighbouring communities in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

An eyewitness who spoke on the condition of anonymity for security reasons said the incident is a daily occurrence, adding that on Tuesday, two people were killed at Orogwe while one was killed at Ndegwu by the same attackers.

The eyewitness who recalls how a former Enugu Psychiatrist Director had his vehicle snatched on Monday said due to the spate of insecurity in the state most business centers in the area had been closing early.

Narrating his experience on Tuesday night, he said, “I returned from work and saw that everywhere had been deserted. All the shops were locked, and traders on the roadside were all gone. I had to trek down to our house because there was no motorcycle in sight.”

Another resident, who also did not want her name mentioned, said multiple gunshots were heard during the incident.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said, “I am not aware of the incident you are asking about. I would have loved to disclose the enhanced security strategies the Command has adopted, but for security reasons, I will keep mute.

“We have to be security conscious, don’t forget if you see something say something.

” You see anyone with firearms report to the police, anyone making suspicious move report. Let’s enlighten the public on the need to partner with the police most especially in divulging actionable intelligence and information.”