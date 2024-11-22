Three Dead As Farmers, Herders Clash In Nasarawa

Share

Following a clash between farmers and Fulani herdsmen in the Dogon Duste community of Nasarawa State, three persons have reportedly lost their lives.

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Nadada confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Lafia on Thursday.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) received a report that there was a clash between farmers and herders on Monday, November 18 at about 4:30 pm.

However, it was discovered that two people were killed on the farm while four were injured and they were rushed to Primary Health Care for treatment.

Nadada noted further that the police also found another corpse in the bush during a search operation, bringing the number of deaths to three.

He added that normality has returned to the area and investigations are on to get to the root of the matter.

The police are working with the community to apprehend those responsible for the clash and ensure that they face the law.

